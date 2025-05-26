Term life buyers opt for higher cover and avoid long tenure policies

Customers looking to buy term insurance are increasingly favouring higher sums assured, driven by rising awareness and attractive policy features, while focusing on shorter duration covers. Industry insiders say higher premiums for long-tenure policies have also proven to be a deterrent.

According to industry estimates, the share of customers opting for cover up to 70 years increased to 62.5 per cent in 2025 from around 47 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of those opting for cover beyond 70 years fell to 36.8 per cent from 52 per cent. Customers are also now opting for cover worth ₹2 crore and above, compared to ₹1 crore earlier.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC dismisses appeal seeking ₹1,300 cr damages against SpiceJet Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance at Policybazaar, said, “The term life insurance market is experiencing a shift driven by increased consumer awareness and evolving financial planning needs. Customers are opting for higher coverage amounts—moving from ₹1 crore to ₹2–5 crore—reflecting rising incomes and a better understanding of financial protection. However, instead of extending policies up to ages 75–85, most buyers now prefer cover until ages 60–70, aligning with the typical end of financial liabilities and dependent responsibilities.” “The industry has seen a 5–8 per cent drop in average coverage age, now trending between 65 and 70 years. Other factors such as the cost of premiums for longer tenures and new policy features like the ‘smart exit’ option or return of premium (excluding GST), which includes conditions for minimum policy duration and specific exit windows, are also influencing this shift,” he added.

The “Smart Exit” feature allows policyholders to get a refund of premiums paid if they exit the insurance plan before maturity, provided they’ve held the policy for a minimum duration. However, this refund does not include premiums paid for add-ons, underwriting risks or GST. Insurance companies are also educating customers and distributors on the importance of having term insurance coverage only until the age where income is essential for dependents. Longer-tenure policies not only raise premiums but also fail to align with the original objective of replacing income. “Term insurance should ideally cover individuals only during their income-earning years. For salaried individuals, this typically ends around age 60, and for the self-employed, possibly until 70. Covering beyond this age increases premiums without serving the original purpose of protecting against income loss, as there is no income to replace post-retirement. By advocating coverage only until age 70, Tata AIA is aiming to either increase the sum assured for the same premium or reduce the customer’s financial burden—ultimately offering better value,” said Sujeet Kothare, Executive Vice President – Products, Business Mid Office and Digital Marketing, Tata AIA Life Insurance.