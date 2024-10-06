West Asia crisis flummoxes airlines, increases Mumbai-Europe flights' time

The closure of Iranian airspace, following missile strikes on Israel amid the crisis in West Asia, has forced carriers to reroute several flights from Mumbai to Europe, increasing their flight duration by up to 20 minutes.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is the country’s second busiest airport after Delhi. Industry executives told Business Standard that the situation has become more complicated as the airspace of Afghanistan, which borders Iran, has already been avoided by many carriers since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. These airlines are now routing their Europe-bound flights via Tajikistan or Iraq. However, some carriers are even avoiding Iraqi airspace and instead using Israeli airspace, which remains open. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For example, Air France's Mumbai-Paris flight previously used Iraqi airspace before the October 1 missile attack by Iran. After the attack, the airline rerouted its Mumbai-Paris flight via Israeli airspace. Air France did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a statement on the matter.

Air India’s Mumbai-London flight is now using Tajikistan’s airspace, extending its flight time. When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said, "All our flights are assessed daily for any potential security or safety risks, whether in the Middle East or any other part of our route network. Adjustments are made, if required, to avoid areas of risk with minimal impact on our non-stop operations. The situation is being monitored closely."

Lufthansa, which had been using Iranian airspace for its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, has also rerouted its flights, extending their duration. In a statement, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, "At Lufthansa Group, the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group have adjusted their flight schedules. Accordingly, these adjustments include the following: Iranian airspace will be avoided until further notice; Iraqi airspace will be avoided until further notice (with the exception of a northern corridor for flights to and from Erbil); Israeli airspace will be avoided up to, and including, October 31, 2024."

The spokesperson added, "Due to these adjustments, affected passengers can rebook free of charge for a later travel date or alternatively receive a full refund of their ticket price. Safety is of the utmost concern for the Lufthansa Group, and we regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

Aviation industry executives indicated that airfares are likely to rise if the extended flight times continue. However, low aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are currently helping airlines mitigate the disruption. As of October 1, the ATF price in Delhi was Rs 87,597, 25.9 per cent lower than in October 2023.

IndiGo’s Mumbai-Istanbul flight time has also increased by up to 20 minutes due to the closure of Iranian airspace. The airline is now routing its flights through Israeli airspace. IndiGo did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a statement on the matter.