Strong festive season sales drive growth for jewellery makers in Q2

The stock of Titan Company, the country’s largest listed jeweller and watchmaker, rose 4.4 per cent after the firm posted better-than-expected sales growth for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025-26 (FY26). Despite a high base, Titan’s domestic revenue grew 20 per cent, driven largely by its jewellery segment. In a pre-quarter update, Titan reported 19 per cent growth in its India jewellery division, which was 300–600 basis points (bps) higher than brokerage estimates.

Titan’s peer Kalyan Jewellers also reported strong growth of 31 per cent in its India operations, led primarily by robust wedding demand and a strong start to the festival season. The company noted that Navratri sales — not included in the base quarter — partially offset the impact of last year’s Customs duty cut during Q2 of 2024-25 (FY25). Same-store sales growth stood at a healthy 16 per cent.

PN Gadgil Jewellers too reported a solid performance, with its retail segment growing 29 per cent in Q2FY26, supported by strong store-level numbers and festival season demand. Most of Titan’s key jewellery brands delivered healthy growth. Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya grew 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while CaratLane posted 30 per cent growth. The company highlighted that rising gold prices pushed up average ticket sizes, offsetting marginal declines in footfall. The high base of Q2FY25 — due to the Customs duty cut — was balanced this year by an earlier start to the festival season in September (versus October in FY25). Growth was supported by increased spending on promotions, including exchange offers and marketing campaigns to spur demand amid elevated gold prices. Like-for-like growth for Tanishq and CaratLane remained in double digits. Titan’s jewellery division added 34 new stores during the quarter, taking the total to 1,120.

Among other segments, the watch business grew 12 per cent in the domestic market, led by a 17 per cent increase in the analogue category. The Titan brand posted strong double-digit growth with healthy festival season volumes. Smart wearables, however, remained under pressure, declining 23 per cent, reflecting the overall slowdown in the category. In eye care, domestic revenue rose 9 per cent, supported by international brands, sunglasses, and e-commerce growth. Emerging businesses also posted strong gains: fragrances grew 48 per cent on the back of strong volumes in Fastrack and Skinn; Irth bags grew 90 per cent, driven by network expansion; and Taneira saris grew 13 per cent.