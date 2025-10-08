Sebi eases norms for block deal window, allows same-day settlement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday relaxed norms governing the block deal window to facilitate smoother trade execution.

The market regulator has set the minimum order size for block deals at ₹25 crore.

Two block deal sessions will now be available — a morning window from 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and an afternoon window from 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The reference price for such transactions can vary up to 3 per cent on either side of the previous day’s closing price, Sebi said.

In a major operational change, the regulator has also allowed same-day settlement for trades executed through the block deal window.