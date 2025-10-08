Home / Markets / News / Om Freight slumps 36% after tepid debut; Advance Agrolife rises 8%

Om Freight's 36% slump marks 2025's worst IPO debut, following Glottis' 35% fall; Advance Agrolife bucks the trend with an 8% listing-day gain

Meanwhile, shares of Advance Agrolife ended 8 per cent above their issue price. | File Image
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Shares of logistics firm Om Freight Forwarders plunged 36 per cent on debut on Wednesday, marking the worst listing-day performance for a mainboard IPO in 2025.
 
The slump came a day after another logistics player, Glottis, had dropped 35 per cent on its first trading day.
 
Om Freight’s ₹122-crore IPO had been subscribed nearly four times.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Advance Agrolife ended 8 per cent above their issue price.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

