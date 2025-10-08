Om Freight slumps 36% after tepid debut; Advance Agrolife rises 8%

Shares of logistics firm Om Freight Forwarders plunged 36 per cent on debut on Wednesday, marking the worst listing-day performance for a mainboard IPO in 2025.

The slump came a day after another logistics player, Glottis, had dropped 35 per cent on its first trading day.

Om Freight’s ₹122-crore IPO had been subscribed nearly four times.

Meanwhile, shares of Advance Agrolife ended 8 per cent above their issue price.