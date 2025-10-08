Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes reforms to streamline IPF, tighten bourse regulations

Sebi proposes reforms to streamline IPF, tighten bourse regulations

Key proposals include merging equity and commodity IPFs, introducing a three-year limit on investor claims, and tightening norms for exclusively listed firms

SEBI
This unified structure is expected to simplify fund administration and bring uniformity to the protection framework across both market segments.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of reforms to simplify rules for stock exchanges, aiming to improve ease of doing business and streamline investor claim processes.
 
One of the key suggestions is to introduce a three-year lookback period for Investor Protection Fund (IPF) claims in cases of broker defaults. The move is intended to curb stale and repetitive claims, ensuring faster settlement for genuine investors.
 
Unified IPF structure proposed
 
Sebi has also proposed the merger of IPFs for the equity and commodity segments into a single unified fund. The move is aimed at harmonising contributions, utilisation, and governance, while maintaining adequate safeguards for the commodity segment.
 
This unified structure is expected to simplify fund administration and bring uniformity to the protection framework across both market segments.
 
Stricter norms for listed firms
 
The regulator has also recommended tightening norms for promoters of exclusively listed companies. These measures are designed to ensure better compliance and enhanced investor protection.
 
Industry consultation underway
 
The proposals have been placed before Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) for industry feedback. Once finalised, they will be implemented through amendments to existing regulations governing stock exchanges and clearing corporations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Om Freight slumps 36% after tepid debut; Advance Agrolife rises 8%

Demat account additions fall 40% in 9M 2025 amid volatile markets

Premium

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich too

Rupee hovers near record lows amid strengthening dollar; ends at 88.79/$

Stock Market close: Sensex dips 153 pts; Nifty at 25,046; IT stocks shine; Realty, Auto drag

Topics :SEBIStock exchangesglobal market reforms

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story