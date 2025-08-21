Realty firms record 59% pre-sales growth in Q1 FY26; earnings mixed

India’s top listed real estate developers—DLF, Lodha, Prestige Estates, and Oberoi Realty, excluding Godrej Properties—reported strong pre-sales growth in the first quarter of FY26, even as their earnings showed mixed trends.

According to Nomura, the top five developers—DLF, Lodha, Prestige, Oberoi, and Godrej—posted a cumulative 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in pre-sales.

On the earnings front, DLF, Lodha, Godrej, and Prestige recorded profit growth of 18 per cent, 42 per cent, 15 per cent, and 26 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

“This momentum is not just about volume—it is about the quality of demand. Premium and luxury projects, particularly in Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Bengaluru, are driving the growth. This reflects both rising disposable incomes and a clear consumer preference for execution credibility and amenities that listed players uniquely offer,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director and sector lead, infrastructure at Equirus Capital.

Godrej, however, witnessed a decline in revenue due to the timing of project completions and fewer deliveries, despite higher profits. Oberoi’s profit and revenue also fell, attributed to slower revenue recognition from limited launches and restricted availability, said Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock. DLF and Prestige were the top performers of the quarter in terms of pre-sales. Prestige’s sales surged 303 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by new launches in Bengaluru, Chennai, and NCR. The company had missed its FY25 launch targets due to approval delays, with some of the pending launches pushed into Q1 FY26. DLF’s performance was led by DLF Privana North, a luxury project in Gurugram that recorded sales of Rs 11,000 crore. Lodha’s pre-sales grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y, partly impacted by two weeks of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Oberoi’s pre-sales rose 56 per cent, supported by the launch of Tower D at its Oberoi Elysian project in Goregaon, Mumbai. Lodha launched 3.9 million square feet of projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 8,300 crore. The pre-sales growth was driven by sustained demand amid consumers’ rising preference for quality housing, the company stated. “Focus on operational efficiency enabled major developers to optimise realisation from ongoing projects, underscoring the industry’s resilience and growth momentum. The majority of the developers were able to maintain healthy balance sheets by using realisation to fund construction expenditure,” said Aniket Dani, director, Crisil Intelligence.

Nomura noted that collection momentum in Q1 FY26 was uneven. Godrej and Prestige reported the strongest growth in collections, while DLF and Lodha were relatively muted. DLF expects an improvement through the year, while Lodha typically records stronger collections in the second half. Business development (BD) remained robust, led by Lodha and Godrej, which added projects worth Rs 22,700 crore and Rs 11,400 crore in GDV, respectively. With this, Godrej achieved 57 per cent of its FY26 BD guidance, while Lodha crossed 90 per cent in the first quarter itself. Experts said sales momentum remained resilient despite a volatile global environment, supported by easing interest rates and moderating inflation. While United States–China trade frictions and the Russia–Ukraine conflict had little direct impact on domestic sales, higher commodity prices pushed up construction costs, Puri noted.