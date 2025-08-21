UK businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia buys Rs 100 cr flat in DLF Camellias

British businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia has bought an 11,416 sq ft apartment at DLF’s ultra-luxury project, The Camellias, in Gurugram for Rs 100 crore, people aware of the matter said.

Ahluwalia, who sold his company Euro Car Parts, currently runs London-based real estate, hospitality and asset management company Dominvs Group.

“I was initially thinking of buying a farmhouse but later decided to buy in a gated condominium as we often come to India. We have a house in Kautilya Marg also but will prefer to stay in Gurugram,” Ahluwalia said, confirming the transaction.

This transaction marks the third Rs 100-crore deal at the residential complex, which is home to several wealthy individuals. It also highlights sustained post-pandemic demand for luxury homes in India.

Earlier, Info-X Software Technology’s director Rishi Parti bought a 16,000 sq ft penthouse at The Camellias for Rs 190 crore in one of the country’s costliest apartment transactions. Similarly, in October 2023, Smiti Agarwal, a director at Wesbok Lifestyle, purchased an apartment in the project in another Rs 100-crore deal. The deal comes at a time when DLF has been witnessing strong traction among non-resident Indians (NRIs) and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) for its luxury housing projects. Recently, the NCR-based realty major announced securing sales worth Rs 11,000 crore in its Privana North luxury project in Gurugram.

“About 25 per cent of the purchases have come from NRIs and overseas buyers from Canada, Australia and Jakarta,” Aaksh Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer, DLF Homes, told Business Standard in June this year. Real estate experts say that post-Covid, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) increasingly prefer gated condominiums over standalone bungalows, as these provide access to a wide range of facilities within the premises. A recent report by CBRE and Assocham noted that sales of luxury houses priced at Rs 4 crore and above rose 85 per cent year-on-year to over 7,000 units in the top seven cities during the first half of 2025 (H1 2025).