Japan's Takeda weighs India for global trials to speed up drug launches

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical is exploring the option of conducting global clinical trials in India to accelerate the launch of its innovative drugs in the world's most populous nation, its India head told Reuters.

The plan comes at a time when India's clinical trials market is growing, powered by diverse patient pools, cost efficiency, and a fast-growing hospital network. Grand View Research expects the market to exceed $2 billion by 2030.

"India is a strategic growth market for Takeda, and we are making significant long-term investments... in terms of innovation and building capabilities," said Annapurna Das, the general manager of Takeda's India operations.

She did not share financial details of the investments. ALSO READ: Aurobindo Pharma leads $5 billion race to acquire Prague-based Zentiva "We're exploring the opportunity of leveraging India's clinical trial ecosystem," Das said. Takeda is also open to partnering with local academia, healthcare providers and technology firms in India for innovation, Das said, without sharing more specifics. "At this point of time, we are still kind of exploring and evaluating how we want to go ahead," she added. Takeda's eventual aim is to integrate India's research and development "ecosystem" into its global pipeline and expand Indian patients' access to cutting-edge therapies in oncology, neuroscience, gastrointestinal health, and inflammation.