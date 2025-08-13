Home / Industry / News / Tourism minister urges collective action to clock 20 million FTAs

Tourism minister urges collective action to clock 20 million FTAs

Over the three years, India has moved up to the 39th position in 2024 from 54th position on the World Economic Forum's TTDI

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid a sustained domestic travel boom, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday stressed the importance of remaining focused on getting more foreign tourists to India, which can be done by developing new arenas of experiential tourism and working on the human capital available in the country.
 
Shekhawat, who was speaking at the two-day national conclave organised by the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) in New Delhi, added that India’s goal should be to achieve 20 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in the country.
 
“There is an urgent need to think about taking FTAs to the 20 million milestone and that is not just the work of the government. Members of the hospitality sector, too, are working towards achieving this goal,” Shekhawat said.
 
“We have also developed an action plan to align different line ministries over the next one year and take a whole-of-the-government approach to ensure we are among the top 10 positions in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI). Work on this is going on in a mission mode to ensure we are able to succeed on this front in the coming five years,” he added.
 
Over the three years, India moved up to the 39th position in 2024 from 54th position on the World Economic Forum’s TTDI.
 
“Only infrastructure growth cannot help us achieve this goal. There is a need to work on creating new experience offerings, increase branded room inventory, amp up basic amenities, and develop the industry’s human resource,” he further said.
 
India saw nearly 10 million FTAs in 2024. According to the Ministry of Tourism, FTAs stood at 2.6 million in the January-March quarter this year, marginally lower than 2.9 million in the same period last year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt, Niti Aayog to revise toll fee framework amid overcharging complaints

SC orders SIT probe into 'nexus' between Noida officials & land owners

Salesforce merges CFO, COO roles as leaders embrace AI strategically

IBBI proposes assignment cap for insolvency professionals to cut delays

Premium

GCC business contributes 10% to Coforge revenue amid growing demand

Topics :Gajendra Singh ShekhawatTravel firmsforeign touristsTourism industryTourism Ministry

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story