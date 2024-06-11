Trade and industry bodies in Rajasthan call for creating solar energy hub

Trade and industry bodies in Rajasthan have requested the government to develop the state as a solar panel manufacturing hub.

Incidentally, Rajasthan ranks as one of the leading states in the country for solar energy production.

There is a lot of scope in the state's solar energy field and a lot of work is yet to be done in it.

Given the immense possibilities in solar energy, trade and industrial organisations in the state have started demanding a solar panel manufacturing hub so that the people can get its benefit.

The state's electricity demand is increasing by 8 to 10 per cent every year.

The government's focus is that by the year 2030, 43 per cent of the total electricity consumption should be solar energy.





ALSO READ: Domestic open access solar capacity addition doubles in Jan-Mar: Mercom Last year, solar power plants of 15,195.12 megawatts (Mw) were installed in the state.

Suresh Aggarwal, president of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI), said considering the scope in the field of solar energy, the state government should promote solar panel manufacturing in the state.

“For this, separate manufacturing hubs should be created. There are only a few solar panel producers in the state. For the solar energy plants installed here, solar panels are bought from either Gujarat or China. If the government promotes solar panel manufacturing here, then its revenue will increase. Also, it will generate employment,” Agarwal said.

“We plan to present a report to the state government regarding the possibilities of investment in the state,” he added.

Prem Biyani, executive president of All Rajasthan Trade and Industries Association (ARTIA), said “We have been demanding production ramp up of solar energy in the state for long. This is because there is a big difference between the prices of electricity bought from other states and solar energy produced in the state.”

He said the government should remove the barriers in setting up solar power plants. On the other hand, solar panel industries should also be promoted, so that employment opportunities can increase in the state.