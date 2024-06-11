Ficci appoints Jyoti Vij as new director general with immediate effect

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jyoti Vij as its director general. Vij is currently the additional director general at Ficci. She will take charge of the Ficci secretariat with immediate effect.

She graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1988 and later received her master's in business economics from the University of Delhi in 1990. In 1993, she joined the industry body and has served it in various capacities.

On Vij's appointment, Ficci president Anish Shah said, "We are delighted to welcome Jyoti Vij in her new role. Her thought leadership, strengths in policy formulation, people skills and long experience in the organisation will add immense value to Ficci."





In the announcement, Ficci said, "Vij has worked across sectors and with an assortment of stakeholders around policy and business issues. She currently leads cross-functional teams across a range of Ficci departments."

She is a business economist by training and leads a range of policy areas across industry sectors.

"Jyoti regularly interfaces with senior government officials, multilateral organisations, and industry leaders on industry concerns and projects. She is part of several government committees on industry-related issues and has handled numerous multilateral projects. She also contributes to the international inward-investment promotion agenda of the government," Ficci said.

In another development, Shailesh Pathak, secretary general, Ficci has resigned citing personal reasons.

"We thank Pathak for his leadership and contributions to Ficci and wish him well in his new endeavours," Ficci said.