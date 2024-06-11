Adani Defence & Aerospace, UAE's EDGE sign defence cooperation agreement

Adani Defence and Aerospace has signed a cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, a global technology and defence organisation based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the Indian company in a press statement.

The agreement will create a global platform that utilises the defence and aerospace strengths of both companies by combining product portfolios.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE’s and Adani’s core product domains, including missiles and weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms and systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter-drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies," said the statement.

“Our collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in enhancing defence capabilities, emphasising our commitment to advance technological prowess and promoting bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE. It is a reflection of our shared vision to fortify our nation’s capabilities by not just delivering cutting-edge solutions for the two countries but also setting new benchmarks in the global defence landscape,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Defence and Aerospace.

The agreement will explore the establishment of research and development (R&D) facilities in India and the UAE. Under the partnership, development, production, and maintenance facilities for defence and aerospace solutions will be set up to serve not only the domestic markets of both countries but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets.

Hamad Al Marar, managing director (MD) and CEO of EDGE Group, said the agreement will advance UAE-India military ties. "This agreement reflects our dedication to bringing our customers the most advanced and sophisticated products to the market, while taking advantage of the global export potential including critical UAE-grown technology. We are keen to set up the joint platform between Adani Defence and Edge to pioneer new technologies and set new standards in advanced military equipment and defence sector," Al Marar said.

$362 million investment plan

Adani Defence and Aerospace, in February, announced that it will invest over $362.1 million in the manufacturing of ammunition and missiles.

The company had unveiled two sprawling production facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

In a press release, the company said it will manufacture a "full spectrum of ammunition" for India's armed forces, paramilitary forces and police at the facilities spread over 500 acres, creating more than 4,000 jobs.