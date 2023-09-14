Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

A fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for non-compliance The audit has to be conducted by a panel of auditors notified by Trai. Non-compliance or failure to submit the report can result in monetary penalties that can go up to Rs 50 lakh per report.
Mandatory to communicate within a week
