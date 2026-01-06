Home / Industry / News / DEA creates three-year PPP projects pipeline of ₹17 trillion: FinMin

DEA creates three-year PPP projects pipeline of ₹17 trillion: FinMin

Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments, while the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories

India unveils a three-year PPP project pipeline worth ₹17 trillion, covering 852 projects across central ministries and states to boost private investment in infrastructure.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:27 PM IST
The Department of Economic Affairs has created a three-year public private partnership (PPP) project pipeline announced in the Budget 2025-26, comprising 852 projects at a total cost of ₹17 trillion, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday. 
 
“The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions,” the ministry said. 
 
Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments and the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories. The three main sectors for central projects are energy, transport & logistics, and water & sanitation. In addition to these, the project pipeline for states also includes social and commercial infrastructure. 
 
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has a pipeline of 108 projects with a total cost of ₹8.77 trillion, the highest among all central ministries, followed by the power ministry at 48 projects with a total cost of ₹3.4 trillion. 
 
Among states, Andhra Pradesh has the largest number of projects in its pipeline at 270, with a total cost of ₹1.16 trillion. This is followed by Uttar Pradesh with a pipeline of 89 projects with a cost of ₹11,518 crore. 
 
In her Budget speech last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that each infrastructure-related ministry would come up with a three-year pipeline of projects that can be implemented in PPP mode. She had said states would also be encouraged to do so and could seek support from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund scheme to prepare PPP proposals.
 
 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinistryPPP Projects

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

