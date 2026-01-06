DEA creates three-year PPP projects pipeline of ₹17 trillion: FinMin

Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments and the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories. The three main sectors for central projects are energy, transport & logistics, and water & sanitation. In addition to these, the project pipeline for states also includes social and commercial infrastructure.

“The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions,” the ministry said.

The Department of Economic Affairs has created a three-year public private partnership (PPP) project pipeline announced in the Budget 2025-26, comprising 852 projects at a total cost of ₹17 trillion, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has a pipeline of 108 projects with a total cost of ₹8.77 trillion, the highest among all central ministries, followed by the power ministry at 48 projects with a total cost of ₹3.4 trillion.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh has the largest number of projects in its pipeline at 270, with a total cost of ₹1.16 trillion. This is followed by Uttar Pradesh with a pipeline of 89 projects with a cost of ₹11,518 crore.