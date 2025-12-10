Trai-RBI launch pilot to let users manage legacy promo consents; curb spam

Telecom service providers, in partnership with 11 major banks, will begin sending messages to a small set of customers who can digitally review, manage, and revoke the consents they had previously given for promotional communications, India’s telecom regulator said on Wednesday.

What is the 127000 SMS pilot and who is likely to receive it?

The messages, as part of system testing, will begin with a short code of 127000 and are likely to be received by customers whose old consents have been uploaded by the banks on the digital platform. Calling it the digital consent acquisition (DCA) pilot, being conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to digitise and standardise consent for promotional communications, Trai said the move will be the first step towards a unified digital consent management platform, which will ensure that promotional communications are discontinued if customers revoke their consents. This will also address the issue of spam.

Why is Trai changing how consent is managed under the 2018 rules? At present, the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 allow customers to block promotional calls and messages based on categories of callers belonging to different sectors. Users can selectively allow promotional communications from specific businesses and entities as per their choice. Businesses can use the Digital Consent Registry for recording customer consents for receiving promotional communications. But this system has become dated and does not provide customers with the means to view or revoke the legacy consents, or consents that they have given to various business entities.

How will the pilot work for customers and what should users watch for? The pilot will test the readiness of the platform across telcos, banks, and the consent registry. Each message received will contain a standard advisory message along with a secure link directing the customer to the authorised consent management page of the telco. Through this portal, customers will be able to view the consents recorded by these 11 banks against their mobile numbers, and decide whether they wish to continue, modify, or revoke any of these consents. “No personal or financial information will be sought at any stage, and customers are advised to act on the SMS received only from the 127000 short code. Action on these SMS by the customers will be optional,” Trai added.