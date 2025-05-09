Satcom operators to pay 4% of AGR as spectrum usage charge, says Trai

Satellite communication operators in India will have to pay 4 per cent of their annual Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges (SUC) to offer services in the country, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended. It has also proposed that space spectrum be assigned for five years, extendable by an additional two years.

The pricing framework has been kept uniform for both non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) and geostationary satellite orbit (GSO)-based fixed-satellite service (FSS) and mobile satellite service (MSS). In addition, TRAI has mandated a spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz per annum for both GSO and NGSO services. For NGSO, an additional ₹500 per subscriber will be levied annually in urban areas, while rural users will be exempt.

In addition to the SUC, an 8 per cent licence fee will apply to these players, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said. Crucially, TRAI has recommended that operators not be charged a separate fee for access to satellite spectrum—unlike terrestrial spectrum, which is auctioned. Lahoti defended this approach by stating that satellite spectrum is a shared resource and that global pricing norms reflect this. NGSO refers to satellites operating in low-earth orbit (LEO) or medium-earth orbit (MEO). Unlike geostationary GSO satellites, LEO and MEO satellites are not fixed in position relative to the Earth. AGR is used to calculate the revenue on which telecom companies pay SUC and licence fees. AGR-based spectrum charging is already in place for commercial VSAT providers and BSNL. Spectrum charges should be calculated as a percentage of AGR for simplicity and to improve the ease of doing business, TRAI said. “Overall spectrum charges should not exceed administrative costs required for spectrum allocation. This will facilitate investment and innovation,” the regulator noted.

The recommendations also state that each authorised entity must coordinate with others in good faith. TRAI’s recommendations remove another barrier for satcom services in India. Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications have already secured licences for global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services. Earlier this week, Starlink, led by Elon Musk, received approval from the Department of Telecommunications. The satcom industry welcomed TRAI’s proposals. “The proposed framework for spectrum charges balances the need for government revenue with the imperative to keep satellite services affordable and accessible, while ensuring a level playing field,” said A K Bhatt, director general of the Indian Space Association (ISpA).

Time and space Arguing that satcom is in its infancy and that commercial potential will emerge only after years of operation—particularly since the useful life of LEO satellites is just about five years—TRAI said it had recommended a five-year allocation term. With foreign players such as Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper entering India, terrestrial operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel had repeatedly urged the government over the past year to ensure a level playing field between established telcos and new satcom entrants. However, TRAI has determined that MSS services will only complement terrestrial networks and that “there is no substantive case for a level playing field between them,” Lahoti said on Friday.