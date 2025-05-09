Morningstar DBRS upgrades India's rating to BBB with stable outlook

A day after S&P warned of heightened regional credit risks amid the escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict, global sovereign credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS on Friday upgraded India’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings from BBB (low) to BBB with a stable trend.

Morningstar DBRS said it expected the tensions between India and Pakistan to remain contained within the region and did not anticipate a meaningful impact on India’s medium-term growth prospects or creditworthiness.

However, it also noted that the border skirmishes along Jammu and Kashmir in the northwest and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast with both Pakistan and China have contributed to India’s low 21st percentile rank for political stability and absence of violence and terrorism indicators.

“India’s BBB credit rating balances India’s public finance challenges with the economy’s high growth potential,” the report by Morningstar DBRS said.

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday stated that while no immediate rating actions had been taken, the situation introduces material uncertainty that could weigh on sovereign credit profiles if tensions persist.

The upgrade has been driven by “the cumulative and ongoing benefits of India’s structural reform efforts”, which the ratings agency said were facilitating fiscal consolidation and helping sustain India’s high potential growth rate.

On the uncertainty surrounding the imposition of US tariffs, the ratings agency said that India appeared comparatively well positioned, given the low level of goods it exported to the US and the domestic-driven nature of the Indian economy.

The agency said that while the near-term outlook is clouded by external risks, including tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, India’s favourable demographics, high savings, and potential catch-up in technological capabilities suggest that the country’s medium-term growth prospects remain strong.

The International Monetary Fund, in its April 2025 World Economic Outlook, projected India to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing economies through the end of the decade.

The Morningstar DBRS report also said that despite the current public debt levels, risks to debt sustainability are relatively low due to local currency denomination and long maturity structures.