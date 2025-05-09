Home / Industry / News / CDSCO revises export NOC rules for new drugs; sets one-year validity

CDSCO revises export NOC rules for new drugs; sets one-year validity

New CDSCO rules set one-year validity for export NOCs, fix seven-day timeline, and simplify process for unapproved and approved drugs meant solely for export

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released a guidance document to revise the procedure for issuing export no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the manufacture of unapproved and approved new drugs solely for export purposes.
 
According to the new procedure, the export NOC will have a validity of one year from the date of registration or until the sanctioned quantity is exhausted, whichever is earlier. The revised document also sets a fixed timeline of seven days for issuance of the NOC.
 
The two-step process will include registration by the company at the apex drug regulator’s zonal office. This involves a one-time online registration and submission of the export NOC application, legal undertakings, a copy of the manufacturing licence, and reconciliation data.
 
The second step will involve the procedure for release of the consignment at the port office, including online submission of the relevant documents.
 
However, the revised guidelines discontinue quantity-specific and purchase order-specific NOCs, except in the case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and banned drugs.
 
For NDPS and banned drugs, a quantity-specific and purchase order-specific NOC will be issued for each order or consignment.

The revised guidance document follows the centralisation of the export NOC issuance process by CDSCO in July last year.
 
These powers were earlier delegated to state and Union Territory (UT) licensing authorities, before the apex drug regulator withdrew them following complaints of non-compliance with the rules in issuing export NOCs.
 
The CDSCO has also asked states to hand over all NOCs issued from August 20, 2018, to May 14, 2024, to the central authority.
First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

