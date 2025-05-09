Domestic travellers redirect their travel plans to northeastern states

Indian travellers are redirecting their plans from northern states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan towards the northeastern region amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for one week is also expected to impact domestic tourism further, according to travel industry executives.

Travel agencies have paused all new bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Due to India-Pakistan tensions and several airports being shut, people are cancelling their bookings to these (northern states closer to the border) places,” said Rajiv Mehra, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators and general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality. “However, the new trend we have seen is that those cancelling their bookings to these regions are now planning trips to Darjeeling, Gangtok, Guwahati, and other parts of the northeast.”

Mehra added that travel bookings to southern states remain unaffected. On outbound travel, he said there has been no major impact, as international flights to popular tourist destinations are operating normally, albeit on longer routes. “All flights on international routes are operating to the Far East, Australia, Japan and Europe. No airlines have cancelled flights to these regions, but I do expect outbound traffic to decline by about 15–20 per cent,” he said. On the domestic front, Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said the company is focused on providing timely guidance and support to travellers in impacted cities, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh and Rajkot, as sentiment remains cautious amid heightened safety concerns.

“Several airlines have reduced or suspended operations, leading to a sharp rise in cancellations and rescheduling across travel services. We remain committed to prioritising the safety of our customers, fully supporting government directives, and ensuring clear, transparent communication,” he said. Meanwhile, Rajat Sawhney, senior vice-president, Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, said that overall travel sentiment is low. “IPL matches can be rescheduled, but right now, people are prioritising safety,” he said. On international travel, agencies have taken a strong stance against certain destinations. “In light of recent events, we’ve decided to pause all new bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan. This is not a comment on the people, but a stance against policies that conflict with India’s national interest,” said Hari Ganapathy, co-founder, Pickyourtrail.

Similarly, accommodation brand Go Homestays announced on 8 May that it had ended its partnership with Turkish Airlines and would no longer offer accommodations to Turkish citizens in Goa. “In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey,” said Karan Agarwal, director, Cox and Kings. “This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country. We also advise Indian travellers to exercise discretion and avoid non-essential travel to these destinations until there is greater clarity and alignment in the broader geopolitical environment.”

Nishant Pittie, founder and chairman, EaseMyTrip, said in an advisory that the company strongly recommends customers visit Azerbaijan and Turkey “only if absolutely necessary”. This follows a recent surge in travel to Central Asia—particularly Turkey and Azerbaijan—due to their proximity to India. The IPL's one-week suspension has also had an immediate effect on short-term travel. Amit Damani, co-founder of StayVista, which offers holiday villas, homestays and luxury properties, said the company is offering guests with check-ins within the next 14 days the option to reschedule to any date or location over the next year. “The uncertainty over the past few days has been quite startling, and it's difficult to predict what may unfold next,” said Vinesh Gupta, general manager, The Den Hotel, Bengaluru. “The cancellation of IPL matches, especially in key metro cities, has had an immediate impact on short-term travel and hotel occupancy. As a luxury hotel, we typically see a significant uptick in business during large-scale national events like the IPL. These events drive travel not only from teams and media but also from fans and corporates who host associated gatherings—all of which contribute to high room occupancy and food and beverage revenues. With these events paused, we’re seeing a noticeable dip in event-led bookings and revenue streams,” he added.