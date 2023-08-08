Trai releases consultation paper on framework for broadcast sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) issued a new consultation paper on Tuesday regarding the regulatory framework for the broadcasting sector. It aims to discuss the necessity to raise or cap a series of fees and tariffs levied on consumers, and determine whether Direct To Home (DTH) operators should mandatorily provide free-to-air channels.

The paper will also address remaining issues pertaining to tariff, interconnection, and quality of service, such as the revenue share between multi-system operators (MSO) and local cable operators (LCO). These matters have not been covered under Trai's third amendment of the new tariff order, which was issued in November 2022, Trai stated.

In this latest consultation, stakeholders have been asked if the current ceiling of Rs 130 for the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) should be raised. The NCF is levied by DTH operators on television subscribers. Trai also inquired if DTH operators should be permitted to have variable NCF for different channel plans at a state or city level.

Trai is also seeking opinions on whether to revise the existing provision that NCF for a second television connection and onwards in multi-TV homes should not be more than 40 per cent of declared NCF per additional television. In such homes, Trai has questioned if pay television channels for each additional connection should be made available at a discounted price.

The authority has proposed a model where Trai might follow economic indices like the Consumer Price Index, Wholesale Price Index, and GDP Deflator for revising the NCF periodically.

Additionally, Trai asked stakeholders if there is a need to review the ceiling on the discount provided by DTH operators on the sum of the maximum retail price of a-la-carte channels in a bouquet and what that ceiling should be.

Trai has inquired if the revenue share between a DTH operator and a local cable operator should be considered for review and if there should be a review of capping on carriage fee. Other matters include the review of installation and activation charges, and financial disincentives to be levied if a service provider is found in violation of any provisions of the tariff order.

Industry clashes

The latest consultation paper has been necessitated by both DTH players and LCOs having raised a long list of issues with Trai's earlier directions. A crucial issue had been Trai's decision to set a ceiling of Rs 19 per TV channel for inclusion in a bouquet, up from Rs 12 earlier.

This led to a confrontation between television broadcasters and local cable operators, with the latter arguing that they would lose customers who would swiftly switch to DTH or OTT platforms. As cable operators resisted implementing the hikes, major industry players switched off signals to operators.

India's leading broadcasters, including Disney-Star, Zee Entertainment, Viacom-18, Sun TV, and Sony Pictures Networks India, have frequently petitioned Trai to deregulate broadcast tariff and remove restrictions on channel bundling. Under the banner of the Indian Broadcasters and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the broadcasters have advocated for the ability to offer discounts on both a-la-carte and bouquet offerings instead of operating under a price cap on channels.

In a move that may have caught many broadcasters by surprise, Trai sought stakeholder comments on Tuesday regarding whether there should be a provision to mandatorily provide free-to-air news, non-news, or newly launched channels available on a DTH operator's platform to all subscribers.