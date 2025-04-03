Trump tariff to make US 'wealthy again' to hurt Indian auto parts exporters

President Donald Trump ’s decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imported vehicles and imported auto parts will hit Indian auto component exporters, while the prices for buyers in the United States (US) may increase 8-25 per cent, say experts.

The US imported around 8 million cars in 2024, which translated to around $240 billion in trade value, according to data. Cars made in the US had around 40 per cent of imported components, according to financial services firm Wedbush Securities. This may translate to a price hike of $4,000 to $12,500 per car because of tariffs, depending on the vehicle, according to a recent estimate by Anderson Economic Group, a consultancy that has worked for major automakers.

The impact on Indian original equipment manufacturers in the auto sector is expected to be minimal. India’s passenger and commercial vehicles exports to the US are reportedly as low as 0.13 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, out of total exports. India’s passenger car exports to the US were worth $8.9 million in 2024 — or just 0.13 per cent of its total car exports of $6.98 billion, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.

India’s Tata Motors is expected to bear an indirect impact of Trump’s tariff as the US market comprised 33 per cent of the volumes of its luxury car arm Jaguar Land Rover in the first nine months of FY25, and around 23 per cent of its revenue in FY24.

Also Read: Donald Trump unveils sweeping tariffs on all imports: Here's the full list On the other hand, India’s auto component exports to the US comprise one-third of the total industry exports of $21.2 billion. But in USA’’s total imports basket of auto components, India’s share is a minuscule 2 per cent compared to Mexico (39 per cent), Canada (13 per cent), and China (12 per cent).

The new tariff may affect companies like Sona BLW Precision Forgings, which gets 40 per cent of its revenue from the US market. Bharat Forge gets around 30 per cent and Motherson Group around 18 per cent. The tariff is likely to cause little loss to India’s economy, but experts indicate that largescale trade volatility may lead to further rupee depreciation, widening the country’s current account deficit. Still India is better placed with regards to its labour costs as the average payment for a worker is reportedly around Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per month compared to $4,000 per month in the US.

According to a report by Crisil Intelligence, the share of exports in India’s automotive production stands at just 15 per cent, meaning that the exposure of domestic component manufacturers to the US is just 4.2 per cent. “Further, accounting for the components under tariffs, this exposure would whittle down further to 3.5 per cent of the annual revenue from auto components, thus limiting impact.

“This limited export to the US is what will shield the revenue of component makers. However, a potential reduction in the competitiveness of domestic component makers because of increased prices in the US will have a bearing,” said the Crisil report.

“These tariff costs cannot be absorbed by manufacturers, thus hitting US consumers who may face additional costs and a reduced choice of iconic British brands, whilst UK producers may have to review output in the face of constrained demand," Mike Hawes, chief executive officer of the UK car manufacturing body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, told the media.