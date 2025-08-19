Home / Industry / News / Tyre makers expect H2 FY26 rebound on festive demand, rural recovery

Tyre makers expect H2 FY26 rebound on festive demand, rural recovery

Apollo, Ceat and JK Tyre expect demand to pick up in H2 FY26 on festive buying, rural recovery and steady replacement demand, though uneven rainfall weighs on tractor sales

MRF Tyres
On the export front, companies acknowledged that global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose challenges
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tyre manufacturers expect demand to pick up in the second half of FY26, aided by festive season buying and a possible rural recovery, even as weakness continues to weigh on sales in the near term. Companies remain cautiously optimistic, banking on replacement demand, urban consumption and easing raw material costs to support growth.
 
Apollo Tyres anticipates stronger topline growth in both India and Europe. “The replacement segment is likely to lead the growth domestically,” Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said in the post-Q1 earnings call. The company expects demand momentum to improve in the latter half of the fiscal, supported by infrastructure and mining activity post-monsoon. However, it cautioned that the topline improvement in the September quarter would be largely seasonal, though it is expected to aid operating leverage and support margins.
 
Ceat remains cautiously optimistic, expecting the festive season and rural recovery to support demand in the second half. Urban demand continues to be resilient while rural demand remains subdued, with hopes of a revival post-monsoon. Two-wheeler demand has been volatile and tractor sales muted due to uneven rainfall, though both segments could recover later in the year. “Replacement demand continues to be steady and remains the main driver for us in the domestic market,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arnab Banerjee said.
 
JK Tyre also expects a pickup in demand in H2, with festive season tailwinds playing a crucial role. “With the upcoming festive season coupled with the benefit of the recent repo rate cuts and favourable monsoon conditions, we expect consumer sentiments to improve further,” said Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre. The company highlighted weakness in rural markets due to uneven rainfall, even as urban demand continued to show resilience. It noted that tractor and OEM demand had been hit by the monsoon deficit, while replacement demand remained steady.
 
On the export front, companies acknowledged that global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose challenges. However, they pointed to some early signs of recovery in select markets and said efforts are underway to strengthen their foothold in Latin America and Africa despite the prevailing slowdown.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt panel starts drafting rules for refurbished medical device imports

Real money gaming firms on shaky grounds after increased 40% GST

India curbs solar output to stabilise power grid amid low demand: Ministry

Premium

Mobile phone makers pitch for 5% GST in rate revamp to spur demand

Premium

Rentals on rise: Robust office space demand set to benefit landowners

Topics :Tyre industryApollo TyresCeatCeat TyresJK Tyre

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story