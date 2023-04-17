

As a part of this, the Bengaluru-based firm is planning to double the number of millers that supply staples like pulses, grains, wheat, rice and oil, on the platform in the next 12-15 months. This would be on the back of quarter-on-quarter growth of over 45 per cent in the staples business. The total staples shipped by the platform in the January-March quarter were more than 1.95 lakh tonnes. India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan has formed a strategy to strengthen its leadership in the grocery business across tier-II and III cities and towns.



“Udaan is fast emerging as an enabler and a partner of choice for millers to grow their business,” said Arvind Chari, business head, staples category, Udaan. “Over the next 12 months, our aim is to significantly improve our miller partnerships and focus on driving scale and growth for our strategic partners.” Udaan aims to onboard about 100 miller partners per quarter. Currently, it works with over 500 miller partners supplying over 10,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) to retailers and kirana owners.



Udaan said the partnership reduces lead time and provides an unmatched assortment to retailers, kiranas and millers. This also improves margins with data analytics, aggregates demand, and provides supply-chain and logistics support to them, it added. In a country like India, where the trade ecosystem is highly fragmented, Udaan is addressing the challenges of patchy demand by consolidating orders from retailers. It is providing better visibility in terms of demand and helping millers with inventory management.



“Millers also enjoy the benefits of brand building, assured product procurement and timely payments,” said Chari. “Increasingly, mill owners want to understand the e-commerce aspect of the business and invest in brand-building with us. They see this as a cost-effective way of reaching lakhs of retailers.” Retailers can benefit from transparent pricing and a wide variety of products available to them that are directly sourced from local millers at reasonable prices. The farmers benefit from committed procurement, a large volume of orders, and better pricing for their produce, Udaan said.



“B2B e-commerce has opened up opportunities for us. Today, I get better pricing for my products and also access to customers from across India,” said Karma. “I am no longer dependent on local buyers. I have been able to scale my business organisation to the medium category from micro and small in just a couple of years.” Sachin Karma, director, Samradh Agro Food Industries, said that prior to engaging with Udaan, he was restricted to selling his produce at the local market. Also, there was no guarantee of timely payment or sales, resulting in wastage.



“Due to their (Udaan) extensive supply-chain and retailer network we were able to launch our brand in South India, mainly in Bengaluru urban and rural within 4-6 months,” said Kumar. “Today our brand is doing Rs 176 crore business.” Another miller Pramod Kumar S, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Sunil Agro Foods Limited, has been running the wheat milling business for around 40 years. He wanted to expand beyond the trading business and create a brand of his own. But it was a huge challenge. It was also difficult to gain access to new markets in a short time.