Double contribution convention not major mover for labour displacement

A day after the free trade agreement (FTA) was signed between India and the UK, the double contribution convention — an exemption on national insurance contributions — has emerged as a key issue. Analysts in India, however, feel that this may not lead to a significant increase in the number of Indian employees being sent to the UK.

According to media reports from the UK, the fear is that this may lead to hiring more people from India than the locals. However, the UK already has similar reciprocal ‘double contribution convention’ agreements with 17 other countries.

The Indian IT services industry has a huge presence in the UK. The region is the second largest in terms of revenue along with Europe. Indian IT services players also send thousands of skilled Indian employees on projects to the UK.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, this will lead to savings of 20 per cent of their salary. At present the UK has about 60,000 employees from the IT sector. “UK was never a preferable choice for Indian engineers because of high taxes and super high cost of living. With the FTA, it may just become an incentive to go and work there. Besides, I do not see companies being proactive to send their people there,” an analyst with an international research firm said on condition of anonymity. So far, Indian professionals working for a limited time period in the UK contributed to the country’s social security funds, but they would not get benefits as they would return once the project is completed.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services player, has roughly about 24,000 employees in the UK. However, of these how many are from India and on temporary work could not be ascertained. According to industry experts, about 11,000 could be Indian employees being sent onsite. Infosys has a headcount of around 6,000 in the UK. And Europe’s contribution to the revenue was 31.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25. HCLTech, the country’s third largest IT services player, has about 4,000 employees in the UK. According to the firm’s website, it has over 12 delivery centres in the UK and 14 innovation labs.