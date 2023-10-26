UP Film City: T-Series, Fox Studios, Korea's Securo Group join pre-bid meet

Leading production house T-Series, Hollywood's Fox Studios and Korea's Securo Group, among others, on Thursday joined the pre-bid meeting for the proposed Film City near Noida in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The film city is proposed to come up in a 1,000-acre area in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway close to the upcoming Noida International Airport and is considered among the dream projects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is the third time that the bid for development of the film city has been floated after two previous bids failed to attract bidders.

The pre-bid meeting of the International Film City was conducted by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in which potential applicants joined online and offline, according to an official statement.

A pre-bid document is a comprehensive set of information and instructions provided by the organisation or entity seeking bids or proposals for a project, contract, or purchase. It serves as a detailed guide for potential bidders and typically includes project specifications, scope of work, technical requirements, terms and conditions, contract terms, timelines, evaluation criteria, and any other relevant details.

Film producer K C Bokadia, Mohinder Walia from Fox Studios India, representatives of Korean film company Securo Group, T-Series director Vinay Mittal, Milap Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, representatives of real estate group Bhutani, etc. participated in the pre-bid meeting, according to the official statement.

UP's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh presided over the meeting with YEIDA's consultant firm CBRE making a presentation about the film city. YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, among other senior officers, attended the programme.

During the meeting, Walia, representing Fox Studios India, suggested incorporating the 'right to first refusal' clause in the project and the authority has accepted the suggestion, Bhatia, also the nodal officer for the Greenfield project, told PTI.

The entire film city is envisaged in a 1,000-acre area. The first phase of the film city will be developed on 230 acres. The bid has been floated for the first phase of development, the officer said.

Bhatia said the due date for bid submission is November 30 and technical bids will be opened on December 5.

The identified area for development of the film city has a combination of commercial and industrial use. The YEIDA intends to assess the viability of the project with an integrated and disintegrated approach and recommend the most viable option and suggest modifications, if any, for effective development of the project, he added.