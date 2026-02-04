Urban Company says gig workers earn more than entry-level IT professionals

Gig workers associated with Urban Company are earning at par and, in several cases, much higher than entry-level salaried professionals employed in the country's IT and ITeS sectors, the doorstep home and personal care services firm said on Wednesday.

Urban Company claimed that the average monthly net in-hand earning of all active service professional partners on Urban Company platform has increased about 7 per cent to ₹28,322.

"Urban Company service professionals earn at par, and in several cases much higher than entry-level salaried professionals employed in India's IT and ITeS sectors. With average net monthly earnings of ₹28,322, Urban Company service professionals' earnings are comparable to typical IT fresher salaries," the company said in a statement based on nine month data of current fiscal year.

Urban Company said the findings are based on publicly available industry data, including Glassdoor estimates, assuming that entry-level IT and ITeS salary benchmarks are at ₹4 lakh per annum. The company said comparisons are indicative and are intended to provide directional context. "Top earners make ₹51,673, or about 60 per cent higher than entry-level IT salaries," the report said. UC said the net in-hand earnings of its top 20 per cent service professionals was an average of ₹42,418 per month, ₹47,471 per month for the top 10 per cent, and ₹51,673 per month for the top 5 per cent. "The top 20 per cent service professionals earn approximately 30 per cent more than an average entry-level IT professional, the top 10 per cent earn about 45 per cent more and the top 5 per cent earn nearly 60 per cent more than the income of an entry-level IT professional," the statement said.