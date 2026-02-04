Govt to clear more ECMS proposals soon, investment seen at ₹11,150 crore

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is likely to soon clear another round of five to seven applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), with a cumulative investment of nearly ₹11,150 crore, a senior government official said.

The total estimated production from these units is likely to be up to ₹29,000 crore, with expected direct employment generation for 19,000 people, the official said, adding that these projects are expected to go live in 2026.

“With these projects, we will have spent close to 80–85 per cent of the funds allocated for ECMS. Depending on the need, more applications will be approved as and when such projects come,” the official said.

These 46 projects, spread across 11 states, will produce electronics components such as printed circuit boards, capacitors, connectors, mobile phone and other device enclosures, lithium-ion cells, camera and display modules, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminates. All of these components are used in the manufacturing of products such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computer displays and servers.

Under the ECMS, launched in April 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved 46 applications to date, with a cumulative investment of ₹54,567 crore. These projects are estimated to generate ₹3.67 trillion in production and are likely to create direct employment for nearly 51,000 people.

The new units could be in the areas of printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminate manufacturing, another official said.

In the Union Budget for 2026–27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the outlay for ECMS was being increased to ₹40,000 crore from ₹22,919 crore initially planned.

The increased outlay for ECMS is in line with the government’s intent to position India as a critical supplier of raw materials as well as finished goods in the global electronics supply chain.

In 2025–26, electronics are likely to remain the third-largest and fastest-growing export category from India, according to one of the officials quoted above.