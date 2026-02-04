Govt to clear more ECMS proposals soon, investment seen at ₹11,150 crore

The new units could be in the areas of printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminate manufacturing, another official said.
Under the ECMS, launched in April 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved 46 applications to date, with a cumulative investment of ₹54,567 crore. These projects are estimated to generate ₹3.67 trillion in production and are likely to create direct employment for nearly 51,000 people.
These 46 projects, spread across 11 states, will produce electronics components such as printed circuit boards, capacitors, connectors, mobile phone and other device enclosures, lithium-ion cells, camera and display modules, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminates. All of these components are used in the manufacturing of products such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computer displays and servers.