Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Govt to clear more ECMS proposals soon, investment seen at ₹11,150 crore

Govt to clear more ECMS proposals soon, investment seen at ₹11,150 crore

The Centre is likely to approve five to seven more applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, with cumulative investment of nearly ₹11,150 crore

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw
premium
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw | (Photo: PIB)
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is likely to soon clear another round of five to seven applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), with a cumulative investment of nearly ₹11,150 crore, a senior government official said.
 
The total estimated production from these units is likely to be up to ₹29,000 crore, with expected direct employment generation for 19,000 people, the official said, adding that these projects are expected to go live in 2026.
 
“With these projects, we will have spent close to 80–85 per cent of the funds allocated for ECMS. Depending on the need, more applications will be approved as and when such projects come,” the official said.
 
The new units could be in the areas of printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminate manufacturing, another official said.
 
Under the ECMS, launched in April 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved 46 applications to date, with a cumulative investment of ₹54,567 crore. These projects are estimated to generate ₹3.67 trillion in production and are likely to create direct employment for nearly 51,000 people.
 
These 46 projects, spread across 11 states, will produce electronics components such as printed circuit boards, capacitors, connectors, mobile phone and other device enclosures, lithium-ion cells, camera and display modules, optical transceivers, aluminium extrusions, anode materials and copper-clad laminates. All of these components are used in the manufacturing of products such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computer displays and servers.
 
In the Union Budget for 2026–27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the outlay for ECMS was being increased to ₹40,000 crore from ₹22,919 crore initially planned.
 
The increased outlay for ECMS is in line with the government’s intent to position India as a critical supplier of raw materials as well as finished goods in the global electronics supply chain.
 
In 2025–26, electronics are likely to remain the third-largest and fastest-growing export category from India, according to one of the officials quoted above.
 
“In 2024–25, total electronics production from the country was roughly ₹11 lakh crore, out of which exports were ₹3.27 lakh crore. Under ECMS alone, 141,801 direct jobs are likely to be created during the scheme’s six-year tenure, compared with our estimate of 91,600. These direct jobs will have a multiplier impact on indirect jobs,” the official said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Domestic newspaper production struggling to meet demand, says INS

IndiGo suspends flights to Copenhagen, reduces Manchester, London services

PM Surya Ghar scheme benefits 2.8 mn households, ₹16,000 cr disbursed: Govt

No tax risk for foreign companies setting up data centres in India: FinMin

Premium

Textile sector capex hits highest in over 14 yrs, trade deals boost outlook

Topics :ElectronicsInvestmentElectronics manufacturing

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story