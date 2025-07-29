Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check offers on Samsung, Apple and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check offers on Samsung, Apple and more

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival starts July 31 with early access for Prime users. Get discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and more with bank offers and EMI plans

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Amazon India’s Great Freedom Festival sale will go live on July 31 at 12 pm, offering deals across categories, including smartphones, electronics, and accessories. Prime members will get early access on July 30.
 
The e-commerce platform will offer instant bank discounts, no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMI), and cashback deals on select payment methods. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed the pricing for select smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Date and time

  • For all users: Starts July 31, 2025 at 12:00 pm
  • For Prime members: Starts July 30, 2025 at 12:00 pm

Smartphone deals to watch out for:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Sale price: Starts at Rs 79,999
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered at Rs 79,999 onwards, including all applicable deals and bank offers. These deals and offers include bank discounts on select bank cards and additional cashback offers with select payment methods. It will also include benefits offered with regard to no-interest EMI transactions. You need to select an eligible card at the time of checkout to avail of these.
 
 
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in 2024 at Rs 129,999. It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate with Vision booster. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. It packs a 5000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15

  • Sale price: Starts at Rs 58,249
The Apple iPhone 15 will be available at a starting price of Rs 58,249 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, including all applicable deals and bank offers. These include EMI transactions, along with additional cashback offers on select payment methods.

The Apple iPhone 15 was launched in 2024 at Rs 79,900. The smartphone is powered by Apple A16 Bionic processor. It sports a 6.1-inch display of a 60Hz refresh rate. 

OnePlus 13R

  • Sale price: Starts at Rs 36,999
The OnePlus 13R will be available at a starting price of Rs 36,999, after adjusting all applicable deals and bank offers.
 
The smartphone was launched earlier this year at Rs 42,999 onwards. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 13R sports a quad-curved display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • Sale price: Starts at Rs 124,999
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available at a starting price of Rs 124,999, inclusive of all applicable deals.
 
The smartphone was launched in 2024 at Rs 164,999 onwards. It sports a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the cover and a 7.6-inch bendable display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

Xiaomi 15

  • Sale price: Starts at Rs 59,999
The Xiaomi 15 will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,999.
 
The smartphone was launched at 64,999. It sports a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 2670x1200 resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a camera system co-engineered with Leica.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

