US smartphone market sees slow growth as India-made phones surge: Canalys

The United States smartphone market grew just 1 per cent in the second quarter as vendors front-loaded device inventories amid tariff concerns, while supply chain negotiations between China and the United States boosted shipments of Indian-made phones, research firm Canalys said on Monday.
The imposition of US tariffs has prompted smartphone makers to reorganize their supply chains to avoid higher import costs and protect their margins.
China, a major hub for electronics manufacturing, has been targeted by significant tariffs, pushing hardware makers to explore other Asian countries to maintain low production costs.
In response to tariffs, Apple earlier this year sought to make most of its iPhones sold in the United States at factories in India.
However, the move drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who threatened additional tariffs on the Cupertino-based company if it did not produce domestically.
"India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the US for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple's accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the US and China," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys.
"The market only grew 1 per cent despite vendors front-loading inventory, indicating tepid demand in an increasingly pressured economic environment and a widening gap between sell-in and sell-through," said Runar Bjorhovde, Senior Analyst at Canalys.
The share of US smartphone shipments assembled in China fell from 61 per cent in the second quarter of 2024 to 25 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.
India picked up most of the decline, with Indian-made smartphone volume growing 240 per cent year-on-year.
iPhone shipments declined by 11 per cent while Samsung shipments grew 38 per cent in the second quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app