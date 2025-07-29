US smartphone market sees slow growth as India-made phones surge: Canalys

The United States smartphone market grew just 1 per cent in the second quarter as vendors front-loaded device inventories amid tariff concerns, while supply chain negotiations between China and the United States boosted shipments of Indian-made phones, research firm Canalys said on Monday.

The imposition of US tariffs has prompted smartphone makers to reorganize their supply chains to avoid higher import costs and protect their margins.

China, a major hub for electronics manufacturing, has been targeted by significant tariffs, pushing hardware makers to explore other Asian countries to maintain low production costs.

In response to tariffs, Apple earlier this year sought to make most of its iPhones sold in the United States at factories in India.

However, the move drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who threatened additional tariffs on the Cupertino-based company if it did not produce domestically. ALSO READ: India now supplies one-third of US smartphone imports, eroding China's lead "India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the US for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple's accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the US and China," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys. "The market only grew 1 per cent despite vendors front-loading inventory, indicating tepid demand in an increasingly pressured economic environment and a widening gap between sell-in and sell-through," said Runar Bjorhovde, Senior Analyst at Canalys.