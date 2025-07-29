Home / Industry / News / US smartphone market sees slow growth as India-made phones surge: Canalys

In response to tariffs, Apple earlier this year sought to make most of its iPhones sold in the United States at factories in India

Apple, Apple iphone
The imposition of US tariffs has prompted smartphone makers to reorganize their supply chains to avoid higher import costs and protect their margins. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:25 AM IST
The United States smartphone market grew just 1 per cent in the second quarter as vendors front-loaded device inventories amid tariff concerns, while supply chain negotiations between China and the United States boosted shipments of Indian-made phones, research firm Canalys said on Monday.

The imposition of US tariffs has prompted smartphone makers to reorganize their supply chains to avoid higher import costs and protect their margins.

China, a major hub for electronics manufacturing, has been targeted by significant tariffs, pushing hardware makers to explore other Asian countries to maintain low production costs.

In response to tariffs, Apple earlier this year sought to make most of its iPhones sold in the United States at factories in India.

However, the move drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who threatened additional tariffs on the Cupertino-based company if it did not produce domestically.

"India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the US for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple's accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the US and China," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys.

"The market only grew 1 per cent despite vendors front-loading inventory, indicating tepid demand in an increasingly pressured economic environment and a widening gap between sell-in and sell-through," said Runar Bjorhovde, Senior Analyst at Canalys.

The share of US smartphone shipments assembled in China fell from 61 per cent in the second quarter of 2024 to 25 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

India picked up most of the decline, with Indian-made smartphone volume growing 240 per cent year-on-year.

iPhone shipments declined by 11 per cent while Samsung shipments grew 38 per cent in the second quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :iPhoneUnited StatesChina

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

