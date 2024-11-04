Global pharma company Alkomex GBN looks to expand its research and development footprint in India and has roped in nutraceuticals expert Sanjay Agrawal to spearhead its strategic initiatives in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Alkomex GBN has formed a partnership with Dr Sanjay Agrawal, a renowned Indian expert in health management and nutraceuticals, and has appointed him as the Scientific Advisor for Alkomex GBN, the statement said.

"His leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth as we continue to expand our footprint in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors," Alkomex CEO Alex Meneses Vega said.

Agrawal will be based in Ahmedabad and will spearhead the US firm's research and strategic initiatives, it said, adding that he will guide the company's R&D efforts and integrate Indian research into Alkomex's global operations.

The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Alkomex GBN's capabilities in developing scientifically-backed nutraceuticals and functional food products designed to enhance global health and wellness, the company said.

Nutraceuticals are foods, ingredients, or dietary supplements that may have health or medical benefits.