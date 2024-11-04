Govt imposes fine on US firm over delays in delivery of Tejas Mk1 engines

The central government has imposed financial penalties on US-based GE Aerospace, according to a report in The Financial Express. The move comes after a two-year delay in delivering F404-IN20 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1, also known as Tejas, produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The amount has not been revealed.

This delay impacts India’s indigenisation efforts and its collaboration with GE Aerospace, a key partner in advancing India’s domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Initially, GE Aerospace was expected to begin engine deliveries in March 2023 to support HAL’s production of Tejas Mk1, a vital component of India’s aerial defence strategy. However, the first batch of engines is now anticipated to arrive only by April 2025, raising concerns over delays in the programme’s timeline.

In response, the Ministry of Defence has penalised GE for breaching contract terms, reaffirming India’s stance on enforcing accountability in critical defence procurements as it seeks to reduce dependency on foreign arms and strengthen indigenous production.

A spokesperson for GE Aerospace told The Financial Express, “We are working with our partner HAL and suppliers to resolve constraints and deliver F404-IN20 engines for the LCA Mk1 programme.” While GE has not detailed these constraints, sources suggest that pandemic-related supply chain issues, component shortages, and logistical challenges are contributing factors.

This delay and the subsequent penalties come amid growing strategic cooperation between India and the United States, especially in the defence and technology sectors. The GE-HAL partnership holds significant value as India works to transform itself into a self-sufficient defence manufacturing hub. The LCA Tejas programme, part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, symbolises India’s aim to develop domestically manufactured fighter jets that not only enhance the country’s technological capabilities but also support its economy.

The penalties on GE underscore India’s emphasis on meeting contractual commitments, a stance that government sources describe as standard rather than politically influenced. They affirm that these measures aim to ensure timely progress in crucial defence projects, regardless of external pressures.

As GE Aerospace and HAL address logistical challenges, the delay raises broader questions regarding the impact on other indigenous fighter programmes like the Tejas Mk2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The F404-IN20 engine delays may prompt India to reassess its defence agreements and enforce stricter contractual safeguards against supply chain risks. India has been diversifying its defence procurement partnerships, working with countries including France, Israel, Russia, and the United States, to build a resilient supplier network.

Meeting the revised April 2025 deadline is now critical for GE Aerospace, not only to regain the confidence of Indian authorities but also to secure its strategic position within India’s defence industry. The outcome of this delay will likely shape the future of US-India defence relations and influence India’s approach to managing defence collaborations in a multipolar, security-conscious Indo-Pacific environment.