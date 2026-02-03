US tariff cut lifts sentiment for Indian gems and jewellery sector

The easing of US tariffs has revived demand-side confidence across the sector, raising hopes of reversing losses over the past 10 months and regaining momentum.

Reciprocal tariffs imposed on Indian gems and jewellery, including diamonds, last year disrupted trade flows between India and the US, which is the largest market for the precious stone, with a share of more than 30 per cent.

The impact resulted in a 44.5 per cent drop in exports to the US between April and December 2025, with cut and polished diamonds, studded gold jewellery and plain gold jewellery among the hardest hit.

Studded gold jewellery contracted 24.54 per cent, from $2.11 billion to $1.6 billion, while plain gold jewellery declined 28.89 per cent from $258.53 million to $183.84 million.

Data from the council show that exports of cut and polished diamonds contracted 60.11 per cent from $3.63 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025.

“GJEPC is optimistic that based on India signing the trade deal, loose diamonds and coloured gemstones from India will get the benefit of zero-duty imports in the US, vide Annexure 3 of the US reciprocal tariff list, providing much-needed support for diamond exports. This will enhance trade flows, rebuild confidence and deliver a strong sector-wide boost,” the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

“After the tariffs and additional tariffs came into effect last year, the sector saw a contraction in demand of as much as 45 per cent. Now, with the new structure, the industry is hoping that demand will bounce back. The US remains the largest market for us,” said Dinesh Navadia, chairman of the Indian Diamond Institute.

He said the sector would continue to look for newer markets such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a focus on lab-grown diamonds.