Charticle: Air India's reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

Air India's average daily on-time performance (OTP) was the lowest among all Indian carriers in July, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data. This is the first time in at least the last five months that the Tata Group-run carrier has reached the bottom of the OTP chart.



Air India saw its average daily OTP drop from 91.63 per cent in April to 69.31 per cent in July, according to the data reviewed by Business Standard. The airline did not respond to queries sent by this paper.

