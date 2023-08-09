Home / Industry / News / Charticle: Air India's reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

Charticle: Air India's reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

Air India saw its average daily OTP drop from 91.63 per cent in April to 69.31 per cent in July

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Air India's average daily on-time performance (OTP) was the lowest among all Indian carriers in July, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data. This is the first time in at least the last five months that the Tata Group-run carrier has reached the bottom of the OTP chart.
 
Air India saw its average daily OTP drop from 91.63 per cent in April to 69.31 per cent in July, according to the data reviewed by Business Standard. The airline did not respond to queries sent by this paper.
 
SpiceJet was able to reach a position higher by increasing its punctuality from 63.38 per cent in June to 70.4 per cent in July.





















Topics :Air IndiaIndia AviationCivil Aviation

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

