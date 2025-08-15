Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt's ₹6,191 cr push to scale up industrial infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh govt's ₹6,191 cr push to scale up industrial infrastructure

UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayur Maheshwari said, the budget will fund the development of sustainable industrial infra including roads, water, sewerage systems, uninterrupted sup

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023
premium
The results are visible. Industrial land allotment in the UPSIDA enclaves has surged from 114 acres in 2017-18 to 526 acres in 2024-25. | Image: Bloomberg
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
In a push to attract large private investment, Uttar Pradesh will spend ₹6,191 crore in FY26 to scale up industrial infrastructure in major industrial enclaves across the state. The allocation announced by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) marks a nearly 15-foldjump from ₹415 crore in FY24.  According to the UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayur Maheshwari, the budget will fund the development of sustainable industrial infra including roads, water and sewerage systems, and uninterrupted power supply. “The UPSIDA is playing a pivotal role in steering UP toward its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” he said, adding that the agency is driving the state’s industrial transformation by expanding infrastructure and attracting investment.  The results are visible. Industrial land allotment in the UPSIDA enclaves has surged from 114 acres in 2017-18 to 526 acres in 2024-25.  In the current year, the UPSIDA has already allotted 88 acres through 261 plots. Under the UP Warehousing & Logistics Policy, the UPSIDA has approved 38 projects spanning 524 acres with a proposed investment of ₹2,556 crore across its industrial hubs. In the current fiscal 2025–26, the authority has allotted land to more than 10 mega and super mega industrial units,  attracting a total investment of ₹2,348 crore from investors such as Woodpeckers (₹570crore), IDBV (₹ 457 crore), Suraj Industries (₹300 crore), SLMG Beverages (₹350 crore), Bisleri (₹270 crore), BPCL (₹ 283 crore), Chemco Plastics (₹ 150crore), Sarathi Enterprises (₹164 crore) in projects like beverages, petrochemicals and plastics.  “This influx of investment is expected to generate large-scale employment and strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem,” Maheshwari underlined.   The UPSIDA has also signed an MoU with the AI Centre of Excellence at IIT Kanpur to deploy (Artificial Intelligence) AI- driven solutions across industrial zones in UP. Planned initiatives include AI- powered surveillance, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors with predictive analytics, data-driven in sights via machine learning, automation in logistics and energy, and the rollout of smart grids, waste management and intelligent traffic systems.   

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentLucknowDevelopment

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

