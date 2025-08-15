Govt raises Maritime Development Fund to ₹70,000 cr to spur shipbuilding

The Centre is significantly scaling up its proposed Maritime Development Fund (MDF) to ₹70,000 crore, 2.8 times the allocation announced in the February Budget, to boost shipbuilding, ship repair, ancillary industries, expansion of shipping tonnage, and port-linked infrastructure, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The revised corpus has reportedly already secured clearance from the expenditure finance committee (EFC), chaired by the finance ministry’s expenditure secretary, with Cabinet approval expected shortly.

MDF blended finance model

The MDF will operate on a blended finance model: 49 per cent concessional capital from the government, including contributions from state-owned major ports, and 51 per cent commercial capital from multilateral and bilateral lenders as well as sovereign funds.

When announced in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fund would provide long-term, low-cost capital across the maritime value chain. By 2030, it is projected to generate ₹1.3–1.5 trillion in direct and indirect investment and create up to 1.1 million jobs. Massive investment needed by 2047 Government estimates peg India’s maritime sector investment requirement between $885 billion and $940 billion by 2047, The Economic Times report said. This includes: $388 billion to expand shipping tonnage

$260 billion for green vessels

$224 billion for next-generation ports

$18 billion to position India as a global shipbuilding and repair hub

$8.82 billion to raise coastal and inland shipping’s share

$1.65 billion to boost cruise tourism India is targeting a top-10 global ranking in shipbuilding by 2030 and a top-five position by 2047, competing with South Korea, Japan, and China — the latter recently completing a $16-billion merger of two state-owned shipyards to cement its lead in global ship construction.

Legislative push The monsoon session of Parliament , which concluded on August 12, saw the passage of four major legislations — the Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Carriage of Goods Bill, and Bills of Lading Bill — alongside the Lok Sabha’s clearance of the Indian Ports Bill, replacing the 117-year-old Indian Ports Act, 1908. The EFC has also endorsed a revamped ‘Ship Building Financial Assistance’ scheme, a credit note mechanism for shipbreaking in Indian yards, the development of shipbuilding clusters, and infrastructure status for large ships, aligning with Budget announcements. Assistance levels are proposed at 15 per cent for standard vessels up to ₹100 crore, 20 per cent for advanced or specialised ships above ₹100 crore, and 25 per cent for green ships. Infrastructure status will apply to vessels costing ₹100 crore and above.