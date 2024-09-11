Vedanta urges govt to talk with Japan, S Korea to end nickel sulphate duty

Metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta has urged the government to press Japan and South Korea to change their trade pacts to eliminate their import duties on nickel sulphate used in EV batteries, a source aware of the matter said.

Vedanta and some smaller firms turn nickel ores imported primarily from Australia, Indonesia and Turkey into nickel sulphate before shipping it to South Korea, Japan and other countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company, part of London-headquartered Vedanta Resources and led by billionaire Anil Agarwal - has petitioned India's government to amend the "rules of origin clause" in New Delhi's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with Japan and South Korea. Nickel sulphate shipments to Japan and South Korea attract 3.9 per cent and 5 per cent import taxes respectively; a change in the "rules of origin clause" in CEPAs would eliminate the tariffs on the shipments of the EV battery material from India, according to the source. The source declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media. India's trade ministry and Vedanta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. India, the world's third-biggest carbon emitter, has identified nickel as "critical" to meet the country's ambition for cleaner technologies in sectors such as transport.