Home / Industry / News / Volumes of domestic mining, construction equipment may drop in FY25: ICRA

Volumes of domestic mining, construction equipment may drop in FY25: ICRA

Additionally, the aggregate revenues for ICRA's sample set companies are expected to contract by 9-12 per cent and operating margins by 100-150 basis points in FY2025, the statement said

The re-election push by the government on project execution led to a strong demand momentum for the domestic mining and construction industry in the last two years | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rating agency ICRA on Thursday said the volumes of domestic mining and the construction equipment (MCE) industry may drop in the current financial year on account of a slowdown in the new project orders amidst Lok Sabha elections and monsoon-related impact on construction activities.

"ICRA expects FY2025 to see a 12-15 per cent year-on-year decline (which translates into volumes of 114,000-118,000 units)," the rating agency said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This drop is following two consecutive years of strong growth of 26 per cent in FY'23 and 24 per cent in FY'24.

"The reversal in this growth trend will be driven by a slowdown in the new project award activity in Q4 FY2024 and Q1 FY2025, as the Model Code of Conduct will remain in force during the Parliamentary Elections in April-May 2024 (till the announcement of results on June 4, 2024).

"Additionally, the aggregate revenues for ICRA's sample set companies are expected to contract by 9-12 per cent and operating margins by 100-150 basis points in FY2025," the statement said.

The re-election push by the government on project execution led to a strong demand momentum for the domestic mining and construction industry in the last two years.

However, with a likely disruption in project award activity for two consecutive quarters -- in the fourth quarter of FY'24 and first quarter of FY'25, amidst the Lok Sabha elections and monsoon-related impact on construction activities in the second quarter, the first half of FY'25 is likely to see a moderation in sales, Ritu Goswami, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said.

Also Read

Hotel industry's revenue expected to grow 7-9% in FY25, says ICRA

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Who are rat hole miners and how do they work?

E-buses expected to account for 11-13% of new bus sales by FY25: Icra

Refined copper demand likely to grow 11% in FY24 on infra boost: ICRA

Jewellery retail trade expected to grow at 10-12% in FY24, says ICRA

LS polls: Small tea growers fight for land rights in Assam's Lakhimpur

Health drink to food drink? Ecommerce sellers in a reorganising mode

LS polls: Slowing exports, labour crunch pinch textile hub Tiruppur

Govt asks shipping firms to enhance reporting, tracking on West Asia routes

Govt notifies liberalised FDI norms for space sector to boost investment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICRAMining Construction equipment

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story