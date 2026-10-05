WeWork India expands Bengaluru, Pune footprint with two new centres

Managed workspaces operator WeWork India on Monday opened two new centres — WeWork Infinix Palladium in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and WeWork Millenium Towers in Wakad, Pune — adding around 2.25 lakh square feet (sq ft) and over 4,500 desks to the company’s portfolio.

“Our expansion in these markets is about placing workplaces closer to where business growth and talent are converging, while creating environments that can evolve with both,” Arnav S Gusain, chief supply officer at WeWork India and chief executive officer, Rivet by WeWork India, said.

He added that the distribution of cities was nudging businesses to look beyond the office building towards how easily employees could move between where they live, work and spend their time.

“Whitefield and Wakad represent this shift in different ways — Whitefield brings the scale and enterprise ecosystem required for sustained growth, while Wakad combines proximity to a major employment hub with a strong residential and lifestyle ecosystem,” Gusain said. In Bengaluru, the company already operates 30 centres spanning 3.3 million square feet (msf), with around 51,700 desks. WeWork Infinix Palladium strengthens its presence in Whitefield, a well-established office market in the city, the company said. The centre spans nearly 1.7 lakh sq ft and offers more than 3,100 desks. Meanwhile, WeWork Millenium Towers in Wakad, Pune, is located between the Hinjewadi employment hub and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.