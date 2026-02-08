Wheels are in motion for small businesses, but global challenges remain

As for export-side MSMEs, issues fester. “While recent tariff-related developments are positive and encouraging, it would be little premature to say that tariff issues are fully settled, particularly from the perspective of SME exporters,” says Ajay Sahai, director-general and CEO, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. His point: The broad direction is reassuring — tariff rationalisation and moderation signal stronger intent to facilitate trade — but clarity, predictability, and product-level certainty are still essential for SMEs to plan investments, pricing, and long-term market strategies. For large exporters, the ability to absorb residual tariff uncertainty is relatively higher. They operate on thin margins, shorter credit cycles, and limited hedging capacity. What they need most is transparent timelines, stable duty structures, and clear communication, especially in labour-intensive and value-added segments. “Without this granularity, the full benefits of tariff easing may not translate evenly across the export ecosystem”.