Wheels are in motion for small businesses, but global challenges remain

It brings us to delayed payments for MSMEs. The latest Economic Survey has it that nearly ₹8.1 trillion is tied up, which has knockdown effects on working capital. “When an MSME files a delayed payment case against a buyer, it may strain or even damage the business relationship. Buyers may perceive the filing as an adversarial step and may stop placing new orders or discontinue the partnership altogether. Since MSMEs rely heavily on long-term commercial ties, the fear of losing future business prevents them from pursuing legal options, even when large dues remain pending,” the Survey said. It may be worth having another look at the “Report of the Expert Committee on MSMEs” (Chairman: U K Sinha, 2019). It held that most large firms deal with MSMEs on a credit basis and buyers do not honour invoices on time. MSMEs hesitate to file complaints against large buyers. In effect, buyers using MSMEs as a funding avenue: An alternative to banks. What few say on record is that while discounting systems such as TReDS are changing the game, more needs to be done. The Sinha committee even made a passing reference to the “naming and shaming” practice used in the United Kingdom and other European nations.