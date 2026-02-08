US market remains a drag for Indian pharma in Q3 amid pricing pressure

The United States market remained a weak spot for Indian pharmaceutical companies in the third quarter of the financial year (Q3FY26), reflecting sustained pricing pressure in generics, heightened competition and company-specific product challenges, even as firms stepped up launches of complex and innovative therapies to cushion the impact.

US generics pricing pressure likely to persist through FY27

Analysts remain cautious on the near-term outlook for the US generics market. According to Nilaya Verma, CEO and co-founder of Primus Partners, pricing pressure in US generics is unlikely to fully bottom out in FY27.

“Fierce competition, channel consolidation and commoditisation are expected to keep prices under pressure through FY27, limiting growth for Indian pharma companies,” he said. However, he added that a gradual shift toward complex, niche and innovative products such as peptides, injectables, biosimilars and specialty drugs could meaningfully offset generics weakness over the next 12 to 24 months, given their relatively higher pricing power and lower competitive intensity.

Sun Pharma reports flat US performance in Q3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported largely flat performance in the US, with formulations sales inching up just 0.6 per cent year-on-year to $477 million in Q3. Growth in its innovative medicines portfolio was offset by a decline in the generics business due to increased competition in certain products. The US market accounted for about 27.5 per cent of Sun Pharma’s consolidated sales for the quarter. During the period, the company launched three new generic products and rolled out Unloxcyt for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, alongside Leqselvi, with management indicating encouraging early physician feedback and initial distributor orders.

Dr Reddy’s North America revenues decline amid Revlimid erosion Dr Reddy’s Laboratories saw a sharper deterioration in its North America business, with Q3 revenues declining 12 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 2,964 crore, and 9MFY26 revenues also down 12 per cent. The decline was largely driven by lower sales of Revlimid (lenalidomide) and increased price erosion across key products. Revlimid, once a major revenue contributor, has faced significant headwinds due to sharp price erosion and rising competition following multiple generic entrants, weighing heavily on Dr Reddy’s US revenues. Despite the pressure, the company continued to expand its pipeline, launching six new products during the quarter and filing four new ANDAs with the USFDA.