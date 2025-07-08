Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre plans to make registration mandatory for vegetable oil units

Centre plans to make registration mandatory for vegetable oil units

The government proposes mandatory registration for all vegetable oil producers under a new amendment to the Vegetable Oil Products, Production, and Availability Order of 2011

Edible Oil

Producers will also have to provide full details of stocks held, quantities, and varieties of solvent-extracted oils produced and sold in the preceding month.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Amid high edible oil prices, the central government has proposed a review of the Vegetable Oil Products, Production, and Availability (Regulation) Order of 2011 (VOPPA), which seeks the mandatory registration of all producers who intend to produce, stock for sale, or offer for sale vegetable oil or any vegetable oil product, including solvent-extracted oil.
 
The order, which was floated a few days ago, also seeks to penalise anyone who fails to register within the stipulated time.
 
Apart from this, the amendments empower the Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils (DVSO) in the food ministry to prescribe the maximum or minimum usage limits of any vegetable oil in the production of any or all vegetable oil products.
 
 
It also stipulates that every producer of vegetable oils or vegetable oil products must submit fortnightly reports on the quantity of oils received in their processing units and used by them. 

The order, issued recently, has evoked a strong reaction from a section of the domestic edible oil trade, which fears the reintroduction of a "license raj" and excessive regulation in the industry.
 
“India has over 15,000 oil mills and more than 250 Vanaspati manufacturing units, most of which are in the small-scale sector. Making registration and data reporting mandatory for them would create unnecessary bottlenecks in their operations,” a senior industry official said.
 
He added that the order requires careful deliberation and discussion among all stakeholders before it is fully implemented.
 
“Around 60-70 percent of oil mills that process groundnut and rapeseed work on a very small scale, and adhering to the regulations could be slightly challenging,” the official explained.
 
In the 2023-24 edible oil year, which ended in October, India imported around 16.23 million tonnes of vegetable oils, of which 15.96 million tonnes were edible oils (around 98.33 percent), and the rest were non-edible oils.
 
Of the 15.96 million tonnes of edible oils, nearly 56 percent, or almost 9 million tonnes, was palm oil, both in crude and refined forms. 
 
India’s annual domestic edible oil production is around 12-14 million tonnes, while the demand is around 27-29 million tonnes, with the balance met through imports.
 
Consumer price index-based inflation in edible oils has consistently remained in double digits, hovering around the 19-20 percent mark for most oils.
 
According to an assessment by NITI Aayog a few years ago, India’s demand for edible oils is projected to rise to around 31 million tonnes by 2047-48, up from the 2019-20 level of 22 million tonnes. Meanwhile, domestic edible oil production is expected to grow to around 24 million tonnes from around 12 million tonnes in 2019-20.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

