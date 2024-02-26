Yellow peas import allowed after registration under monitoring system: DGFT

Import of yellow peas is allowed after registration under the import monitoring system with immediate effect for all consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before April 30, according to a commerce ministry notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import is permitted without the MIP (Minimum Import Price) and port restriction conditions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the imports are subjected "to registration under the import monitoring system, with immediate effect for all import consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before April 30, 2024," the DGFT notification said.

During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.