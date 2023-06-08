Home / Industry / News / Zomato working on AI-based features for enhancing customer experience

Zomato working on AI-based features for enhancing customer experience

To build AI-based products, Zomato has also made plans to employ engineers for data science, machine learning, and NLP

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zomato working on AI-based features for enhancing customer experience

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online food delivery platform Zomato has begun using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to make improvements to customer experience, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). This is part of a larger trend of companies using AI to create more personalised experiences for their customers.
To build AI-based products, Zomato has also made plans to employ engineers for data science, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) roles, according to a source quoted by ET.

Zomato will be focusing on integrating AI into several customer interfacing features such as search and notifications, in addition to backend tools such as product photography, customer support, etc. The tools will be built keeping in mind the needs of both Zomato and Blinkit, its quick commerce platform. “Zomato has appointed a head of AI product development to drive these efforts,” the person told ET.
“A large part of customer communications within the app are already automated but the integration with generative AI will be able to handle the increasing loads more efficiently and effectively,” the person added.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, Generative AI has gained a massive amount of traction with the general public and tech companies. Several companies have begun showing an appetite for AI-enhanced tools which enhance customer experiences on their apps and software interfaces. Almost every major tech company such as Apple and Samsung is now working on their in-house development of generative AI. Generative AI technologies can generate articles, essays, jokes, codes, poetry, and job applications in response to text prompts, which companies are planning to harness to market their products and automate routine tasks.

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Zomato plunges 15%, hits lowest level since July 2022 on heavy volumes

Patanjali preparing to regain toothpaste mkt, expand distribution channels

Rupee trade volumes likely to get a fillip after RBI's IFSC ruling

Govt launches initiative to leverage emerging technologies in power sector

Steel industry saved Rs 34,800 cr forex by reducing imports: Scindia

Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

Topics :Zomatoartifical intelligencecustomersBS Web ReportsData Science

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story