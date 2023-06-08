Zomato working on AI-based features for enhancing customer experience



To build AI-based products, Zomato has also made plans to employ engineers for data science, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) roles, according to a source quoted by ET. Online food delivery platform Zomato has begun using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to make improvements to customer experience, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). This is part of a larger trend of companies using AI to create more personalised experiences for their customers.



“A large part of customer communications within the app are already automated but the integration with generative AI will be able to handle the increasing loads more efficiently and effectively,” the person added. Zomato will be focusing on integrating AI into several customer interfacing features such as search and notifications, in addition to backend tools such as product photography, customer support, etc. The tools will be built keeping in mind the needs of both Zomato and Blinkit, its quick commerce platform. “Zomato has appointed a head of AI product development to drive these efforts,” the person told ET.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, Generative AI has gained a massive amount of traction with the general public and tech companies. Several companies have begun showing an appetite for AI-enhanced tools which enhance customer experiences on their apps and software interfaces. Almost every major tech company such as Apple and Samsung is now working on their in-house development of generative AI. Generative AI technologies can generate articles, essays, jokes, codes, poetry, and job applications in response to text prompts, which companies are planning to harness to market their products and automate routine tasks.