Home / Industry / SME / UP govt to invest ₹125 cr in flatted factory project to support MSMEs

UP govt to invest ₹125 cr in flatted factory project to support MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh plans a ₹125 crore investment in a multi-storey flatted factory in Greater Noida to promote MSMEs and boost regional economic activity and employment

manufacturing
The total estimated investment for the project is ₹125 crore. The flatted factory will span an area of over 38,665 square metres.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to construct a flatted factory in Greater Noida with an investment of ₹125 crore. The project aims to support the MSME sector and is part of the state’s plan to achieve a ₹1 trillion economy target.
 
According to an official statement, the project aligns with the state’s strategy to develop as an industrial centre by promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside heavy industries.
 
Flatted factory
 
A flatted factory is a multi-storey industrial building designed to house several manufacturing units within a single structure. Each unit functions independently and is used for activities such as production, assembly and storage.
 
This type of facility is especially suited for MSMEs, offering ready-to-use industrial spaces in areas where land availability is limited. Flatted factories are equipped with essential infrastructure such as power supply, water, lifts, HVAC systems and fire safety features, enabling efficient operations within a compact footprint. 
 
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has prepared the plan for the flatted factory, which will be located in Sector 28 of Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
 
Operational details of the flatted factory
 
The total estimated investment for the project is ₹125 crore. The flatted factory will span an area of over 38,665 square metres.
 
The statement noted that preparatory work, including the master plan and related documentation, is in progress. Construction is scheduled to be completed within two years.
 
The facility is also expected to contribute to investment inflow, regional economic activity and employment creation, particularly for youth, the statement said.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MSMEs must comply with quality standards: Consumer Affairs Secretary

Premium

Duty drawback on inputs used in export products shouldn't be denied

Fintech tools to transform medium enterprises into growth engines: NITI

Premium

Textiles set for revival in FY25 on stable cotton, stronger RMG exports

Premium

Chatroom: EOU exemption on inputs unavailable for services not exported

Topics :factory activityMSMEsmanufacturing Greater Noida

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story