UP govt to invest ₹125 cr in flatted factory project to support MSMEs

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to construct a flatted factory in Greater Noida with an investment of ₹125 crore. The project aims to support the MSME sector and is part of the state’s plan to achieve a ₹1 trillion economy target.

According to an official statement, the project aligns with the state’s strategy to develop as an industrial centre by promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside heavy industries.

Flatted factory

A flatted factory is a multi-storey industrial building designed to house several manufacturing units within a single structure. Each unit functions independently and is used for activities such as production, assembly and storage.