World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Is India on track to eliminate TB by 2025?

India started the "TB Free India Campaign" in 2018 with the goal of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025. There was a national strategy to support this ambitious goal. On March 24, almost seven years after taking the pledge, it is important to evaluate India's progress in this battle as well as the obstacles that the country continues to face.

The Health Ministry has announced that the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) is being implemented nationwide to enable early detection, ensure effective treatment, and prevent the spread of TB.

As part of the programme, all TB patients are monitored through the Ni-kshay portal throughout their treatment. Ayushman Arogya Mandir and ASHA workers oversee treatment adherence, while community-based supporters are assigned to patients. Additionally, incentives are provided to encourage patients to complete their treatment, according to SouthFirst.

World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Data revealed

TB remains the deadliest infectious disease in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , it killed 1.25 million people in 2023, including 1,61,000 who had HIV. An estimated 10.8 million individuals, comprising 6.0 million men, 3.6 million women, and 1.3 million children, contracted tuberculosis globally in 2023. The disease affects people of all ages and in all nations. In 2023, only roughly two out of five patients with drug-resistant TB accessed treatment.

Anupriya Patel, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, stated last week that India had the highest number of notified cases ever in 2023 and 2024, with 25.5 lakh and 26.07 lakh TB cases, respectively.

Incidence and mortality rates have decreased, according to Patel, despite an increase in cases. From 237 per lakh in 2015 to 195 per lakh in 2023, the incidence rate decreased by 17.7%. Additionally, within the same time period, TB deaths decreased by 21.4%. Between 2015 and 2023, the number of missing TB cases has decreased from 15 lakh to 2.5 lakh.

India has already reported 5,77,712 TB cases in the first 81 days of 2025, according to the Ni-Kshay portal. With 1,58,756 cases, Uttar Pradesh is the most affected state, followed by Madhya Pradesh (37,011), Maharashtra (50,954), and Bihar (45,530).

Eliminating TB by 2025 remains a tough challenge

The WHO considers TB eliminated when there is fewer than one case per million people. However, data from the Centre's Ni-Kshay portal shows that India has already registered 5,97,987 TB cases this year. The highest numbers have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. These figures indicate that India still has a long way to go to achieve the WHO's elimination goal.

India has made notable progress in combating tuberculosis, with a decline in cases and deaths and improved access to treatment. However, eliminating TB by 2025 remains a tough challenge. Despite advancements, India continues to account for over a quarter of the world's TB cases, highlighting the need for sustained efforts and stronger interventions.

World Tuberculosis Day: India on TB elimination

On March 18, Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for the Ministry of Family & Health, stated that the National TB Elimination Program is making steady progress toward the 2025 target of tuberculosis eradication.

She stated, “A shorter and safer oral Bedaquiline-containing drug-resistant TB treatment regimen has been rolled out across all states and union territories, which has improved treatment success rates of drug-resistant TB patients from 68% in 2020 to 75% in 2022".

Additionally, she emphasized the ongoing TB Mukt Bharat, 100 Days Intensified Campaign's progress. The program, which was started on December 7, 2024, has a comprehensive approach to combating tuberculosis and spans 455 high-priority areas.

Its main objectives are to mobilize resources, increase awareness, and step up efforts in specific areas. Active case detection in vulnerable populations, early diagnosis, timely treatment initiation, and guaranteeing access to nutritional support are important initiatives.

The Center revealed that the Institute of Plasma Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have partnered to create DeepCXR, an AI-powered tool for analyzing chest X-rays to detect suspected TB cases and facilitate quicker treatment initiation.