Honeymoon destinations 2025: Indian couples pick Vietnam, Mauritius, Bali

In the past three months, Atlys has seen a 40% rise in visa applications, reflecting the growing trend of destination honeymoons

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

India’s wedding season, stretching from November to March, is deemed auspicious for matrimonial alliances. For the tourism sector, that’s expected to translate to newly wedded couples embarking on honeymoons to exotic international destinations. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) predicts 4.8 million weddings in 2024, sparking a boom in honeymoon travel plans to domestic and international destinations.  
 
Visa services platform Atlys is tapping into this opportunity with a unique campaign targeting newlyweds.  
 
Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta recently invited couples planning to marry within six months to share their wedding cards for a chance to win two free visas. “This wedding season, 4 million couples will start their honeymoon with a four-letter word, and it ain't LOVE. It's actually V-I-S-A,” an Atlys advertisement said. Over 200 couples have already responded by sending invitations to Nahta’s personal chat.  
 
 
"In the past three months, Atlys has seen a 40% rise in visa applications, reflecting the growing trend of destination honeymoons," Nahta told Business Standard.
 
Top honeymoon destinations  
 
For couples tying the knot in 2024, Vietnam tops the list of preferred destinations, followed by:  

Mauritius  
Bali  
Turkey  
Fiji  
France  
Italy  
Singapore  
Egypt  
 
Winter travel preferences  
 
Beyond honeymoons, traditional winter destinations remain popular with Indian travellers. The UAE, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Egypt are among the favourites for short winter holidays.  
 
European cities like London, Zurich, and Vienna also continue to draw millennial tourists with their festive charm. Visa applications to these cities have increased by 27.2%, according to Atlys.
 
Destinations offering unique New Year’s celebrations are also attracting interest. Tokyo, known for its customs, and Edinburgh, famous for the Hogmanay festival, are prime examples. Meanwhile, Dubai’s grand New Year’s events have made the UAE a key choice for short trips.  
 
Visa costs for popular destinations  
 
For those planning winter holidays or honeymoons, here are the current visa costs, according to atlys:  
 
UAE: Rs 5,950  
Vietnam: Rs 2,150  
Singapore: Rs 1,800  
Indonesia: Rs 3,000  
Malaysia: Visa-free (MDAC service fee Rs 995)  
Egypt: Rs 2,100  
Mauritius: Visa-free  
Bali: Rs 3,000  
Turkey: e-visa Rs 4,300  
Fiji: Visa-free  
France: Appointment fees Rs 2,000; visa fees €90 (Rs 8,000)  
Italy: Appointment fees Rs 500; visa fees €90 (Rs 8,000)

