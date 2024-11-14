India International Trade Fair 2024: All about tickets, dates and schedule

From November 14 to 27, New Delhi's Pragati Maidan will host the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF), which promises a colourful exhibition of products from all around India and the world. One of the most well-liked trade events in the nation, the IITF attracts companies, exhibitors, and tourists who are keen to learn about new inventions, crafts, and goods.

The theme of this year, “Vocal for Local, Local to Global,” highlights India’s drive to boost local industries and expand global trade connections.

International Trade Fair: Dates

The fair will have various schedules for business visitors and the general tourists:

Business Days: November 14–18, exclusively for business visitors.

Public Days: November 19–27, open to the general public.

The IITF seeks to provide something for everyone with a wide variety of exhibits from both local Indian companies and foreign participation.

More From This Section

International Trade Fair: Online and offline tickets prices

Tickets are accessible through multiple channels, making it simple for tourists to plan their trip to the fair:

Online Tickets: Accessible on the Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarathi app, the Bharat Mandapam app, the official ITPO website (www.indiatradefair.com), and the DMRC website (www.itpo.autope.in), where QR codes give a fast and safe ticket buy option.

Offline Tickets: Accessible at 55 designated Delhi Metro stations, including well known stops like Shiv Vihar, Samaypur Badli, Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, and Inderlok.

Ticket prices (special): Business days (Nov 14–18) and Weekends: General tickets cost Rs 150, and kid's tickets are Rs 60, while on public days (Nov 19 onwards): Ticket prices are lessened to Rs 80 for general entrance and Rs 40 for kids.

International Trade Fair: Venue and timings

Location: Pragati Maidan, Delhi, available through the Supreme Court Metro Station.

Entrance: Tourists can enter through Gates 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg) and Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road).

Operating Hours: The fair will be showcased from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM daily, permitting enough time for visitors to enjoy the exhibits.

With thousands of exhibitors, interactive stalls, and various products, the IITF 2024 offers a unique chance to celebrate and assist local and international industries under one roof.