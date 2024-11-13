Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A woman named Harnidh Kaur was asked to pay a Rs 5 lakh deposit for a rent of Rs 40,000 in the IT city, leaving her stunned. She took to X and highlighted the trend of exorbitant Bengaluru rent

Homes, Property, residential building
Bengaluru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for 40,000 rental flat. Photo: Bloomberg
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
On social media, stories concerning the rent and real estate in Indian cities frequently go viral and provoke intense debate. These posts frequently draw attention to how difficult it is for the middle class to find acceptable and reasonably priced housing options due to the soaring apartment rent, particularly in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. 
The security deposit is usually equal to one or two months' rent in several locations, such as Delhi. It can reach five or even ten months' rent in Bengaluru, a city notorious for its soaring real estate costs and space shortage.

B'luru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for flat: Post 

A house hunter in Bengaluru recently vented on social media about a landlord's outrageous demand for a deposit. According to Harnidh Kaur, the landlord demanded an astounding Rs 5 lakh security deposit for an apartment that had a Rs 40,000 monthly rent. "5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent. I'm so tired," Ms. Kaur wrote on X.
Kaur was shocked to hear this. She later stated that it was "not worth it" to pay such a large deposit for her apartment because she was not prepared to do so.

B'luru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for flat: Netizens’ reactions

A security deposit of Rs 5 lakh for a Bengaluru rental apartment was labelled “unbelievable and crazy” by social media users. Others had similar opinions. 
One user said, ''That's insane and doesn't even make sense. That's like a whole year's rent.''

Another wrote, ''That's a lot.. is he planning to use it as a down payment for his next property.'' A third said, ''Worst part they never return the deposit and give an absurd bill of renovation in the name of a fix.''
Another added, ''Unfair trade practice under revised consumer protection act, 2019. write to CCPA.'
“I remember paying a 2 lakh deposit back in 2019! Just a classic case of demand & supply in some areas of BLR. Crazy how things have escalated,'' another user stated. 
''That's the down payment for another flat and monthly rent will take care of EMI," another stated.
 
Topics :BengaluruRental houseHomes on rent

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

