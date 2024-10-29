8 best eco-friendly Diwali tips to reduce air pollution and protect health

Diwali is a time of celebration that unfortunately also leads to a surge in air pollution. The best way to reduce air pollution and make it safe and pollution free is to adopt eco-friendly practices. Enjoy the festivities while protecting our environment and health. Here are eight effective ways to combat air pollution this Diwali.

1. Eco-friendly diyas and decorations

Traditional clay diyas are biodegradable making them a great choice as they don't contribute to pollution. Avoid plastic decorations and replace them with natural materials like flowers, leaves, and fabric to adorn your home. This way, you're reducing the plastic waste that often ends up polluting the environment.

2. Use natural colours for Rangoli

Synthetic colours contain harmful chemicals that are bad for both the environment and your health. This Diwali avoid using chemical colours and use natural colours made from turmeric, coffee powder, flower petals, and rice flour. These are not only safe options, but they also add a beautiful, earthy touch to your festive décor.

3. Switch to LED lights

LED lights consume significantly less energy compared to traditional incandescent bulbs. Using LED lights for your Diwali decorations will not only reduce your electricity bill but also lower the overall carbon footprint. They’re brighter and last longer, making them a win-win for your celebration.

4. Use green firecrackers

Diwali looks incomplete with firecrackers, but they are also the major contributors to air pollution. The smoke and harmful chemicals released can have severe health effects, particularly for children and the elderly. Hence, it is advisable to opt for green crackers which are not harmful to the environment. You can enjoy other activities like singing, dancing, or playing games with your family.

5. Plant a tree

Balance out the carbon footprint of your Diwali celebrations by planting a tree. It’s a great way to give back to the environment and can become a fun activity for the whole family. Trees are crucial for absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, helping to improve air quality.

6. Choose eco-friendly gifts

When buying gifts, opt for eco-friendly options like organic products, handmade items, or plants. Avoid items with excessive packaging. You can also consider giving experiences, like a yoga class or a cooking workshop, which don’t contribute to waste.

More From This Section

7. Minimise food waste

Prepare an appropriate quantity of food to avoid wastage. If you have leftovers, share them with those in need or compost them. Avoid single-use plastic utensils and plates; instead, use reusable or biodegradable alternatives.

8. Carpool or use public transport

Travelling to meet friends and family is a big part of Diwali. Reduce your carbon footprint by carpooling or using public transportation. Not only does this decrease the number of vehicles on the road, thus reducing emissions, but it also eases traffic congestion.